Bay welcomes Transnet National Ports Authority head office move

We are proud to offer you the newest and fastest-growing port in SA, the Port of Ngqura, adjacent to the award-winning Coega special economic zone, host to 45 operational investors.

We have no doubt you will love your new home, the R255m eMendi Building, which is fully compliant with sustainability principles.

Your move to the Bay has created excitement among, and instilled hope in, our people.

It is a confirmation that, despite our losses due to Covid-19, there is still much positivity to look forward to.

Our friendly people and all our stakeholders cannot wait to welcome you and your families to our shores.

Our excellent schools, colleges and universities across the province are ready to open their doors to you and your families, and our first-class health and medical facilities are ready to be of service to you when the need arises.

Our business and leisure stakeholders cannot wait to show you what we have to offer, to wine and dine with you, and to learn from you.

Our business stakeholders, big and small, are excited to grow with you.

As a key automotive hub on the African continent, the move to grow in the maritime sector excites us. The possibilities are endless.

As we welcome the Transnet National Ports Authority, we also invite other potential investors to look at our Bay and see the possibilities that lie ahead.

The Transnet National Ports Authority head office move to the Bay comes at a time when our city is forging a new growth path, rebuilding and putting in place bold plans to realise the long-awaited Waterfront development.

Our long-lasting relations with the existing businesses in our city, such as VWSA, Goodyear, Isuzu, Aspen and many other big employers, tell a story of a city blessed with potential for growth and prosperity.

The move by Transnet National Ports Authority to the Bay has not only reignited hope and excitement, but has reminded the rest of the Eastern Cape that, indeed, the possibilities are endless.

As you get ready for the exciting journey ahead, we wish you safe travels.

Siyanamukela, Namkelekile, Le amohelehile: You are welcome in the Bay — Eastern Cape, the home of legends!

Your mayor

Councillor Nqaba Bhanga