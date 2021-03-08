Bay welcomes Transnet National Ports Authority head office move
As the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, the first representative of the 1.3-million residents of the Bay and its business and labour sectors and all other stakeholders, it gives me great pleasure to welcome the head office of the Transnet National Ports Authority as a valued new tenant.
To the Transnet board, management and employees, we say a warm welcome to the only city in the world named after a great giant of the struggle for freedom and justice, the late Nelson Mandela.
The Bay is a vibrant and diverse destination in all its offerings. Your decision to move the Transnet head offices could not have come at a better time.
As the world is looking forward to a fresh start after the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to congratulate you on the bold and strategic decision you have taken to relocate to the Port of Ngqura, a move which we know will bring you closer to your customers, enable further growth and strengthen your geographic ties with other coastal regions.
We are proud to offer you the newest and fastest-growing port in SA, the Port of Ngqura, adjacent to the award-winning Coega special economic zone, host to 45 operational investors.
We have no doubt you will love your new home, the R255m eMendi Building, which is fully compliant with sustainability principles.
Your move to the Bay has created excitement among, and instilled hope in, our people.
It is a confirmation that, despite our losses due to Covid-19, there is still much positivity to look forward to.
Our friendly people and all our stakeholders cannot wait to welcome you and your families to our shores.
Our excellent schools, colleges and universities across the province are ready to open their doors to you and your families, and our first-class health and medical facilities are ready to be of service to you when the need arises.
Our business and leisure stakeholders cannot wait to show you what we have to offer, to wine and dine with you, and to learn from you.
Our business stakeholders, big and small, are excited to grow with you.
As a key automotive hub on the African continent, the move to grow in the maritime sector excites us. The possibilities are endless.
As we welcome the Transnet National Ports Authority, we also invite other potential investors to look at our Bay and see the possibilities that lie ahead.
The Transnet National Ports Authority head office move to the Bay comes at a time when our city is forging a new growth path, rebuilding and putting in place bold plans to realise the long-awaited Waterfront development.
Our long-lasting relations with the existing businesses in our city, such as VWSA, Goodyear, Isuzu, Aspen and many other big employers, tell a story of a city blessed with potential for growth and prosperity.
The move by Transnet National Ports Authority to the Bay has not only reignited hope and excitement, but has reminded the rest of the Eastern Cape that, indeed, the possibilities are endless.
As you get ready for the exciting journey ahead, we wish you safe travels.
Siyanamukela, Namkelekile, Le amohelehile: You are welcome in the Bay — Eastern Cape, the home of legends!
Your mayor
Councillor Nqaba Bhanga
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.