Burnt, decomposed body found at Booysen Park dump site

Bethelsdorp police are trying to find the family of a woman whose decomposing body was found at a dump site in Booysen Park on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a resident was at the site dumping rubble when a vagrant told him of a burnt body nearby.

“Police were immediately alerted and the body of a female was found.

“The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Officers suspect that the body may have been lying at the dump for about three to four weeks when it was discovered,” Naidu said.

The deceased is believed to be a coloured woman between the ages of 20 and 30.

Her black hair was partially burnt, and her head, arms and back were covered in soot.

She was wearing a blue top and had a tattoo of a flower on her right shoulder. Her face was unrecognisable.

Naidu said the police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the woman can contact Lieut-Col Allan Stuurman on 071-608-1641, or visit the nearest police station.

