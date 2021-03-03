Contracted Covid-19 nurses beg Oscar Mabuyane for help

They want to fill vacancies left by Eastern Cape health-care workers who died or resigned during pandemic

Contracted Covid-19 nurses who helped bolster the Eastern Cape’s front line to fight the novel coronavirus want to fill the vacancies left by their colleagues who either died or resigned during the pandemic.



More than 300 government health-care workers have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the pandemic...

