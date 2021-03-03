Culinary academy to open doors to aspiring cooks

Experienced chef Samkelo Mthiyane aims to equip and empower Bay students

PREMIUM

After almost a decade of working in kitchens around the globe, Samkelo Mthiyane is back in the Bay to open his own culinary academy which has been accredited with the City and Guilds of London Institute.



Mthiyane, 34, said the initiative would change the tourism and hospitality sector of the metro while equipping and empowering aspiring cooks with the skill set to open their own business...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.