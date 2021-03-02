International dancer gives youngsters reason to smile again

Television personality and international dancer Emma Scholtz will put Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) youngsters through their paces in a Covid-friendly dance workshop at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale on Saturday.



Scholtz, a regular on SABC3’s Morning Expresso show, will present the DanceFit workshop for three age groups — six to nine, 10 to 13, and 13 and older. ..

