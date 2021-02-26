Judge rules out staff negligence in Eastern Cape cerebral palsy lawsuit
A judge has found that, despite an admission of negligence by the Eastern Cape health MEC, there is no causal link between negligence by hospital staff and brain damage suffered by a child.
The case saw specialists called by the state and the litigant battle it out over medical science and procedures in front of Bhisho judge Igna Stretch in a medico-legal hearing into the circumstances of the birth of a cerebral palsied Somerset East child...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.