Clerk pleads guilty to R13m fraud

A 63-year-old Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) woman pleaded guilty to almost 1,000 counts of fraud, totalling more than R13m, in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday morning.



Estelle Burgess admitted to swindling the Eastern Cape Training Centre (ECT) in Gqeberha out R13.4m while she was employed as a creditor’s clerk there...

