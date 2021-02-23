SA’s national matric pass rate for 2020 dropped by 5.1 percentage points

SA’s national matric pass rate for 2020 has dropped by 5.1 percentage points — from 81.3% in 2019 to 76.2%. ​

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

She said that despite the drop, she was grateful to all South Africans for “having helped us because, in essence, I was expecting a bloodbath”.

“I am very grateful and appreciative of our teachers and our learners who held their own in very difficult conditions. We tried everything in our power to claw back on lost time, which we couldn’t.”

She said if progressed learners were excluded, the pass rate would have been 81.2%.

A total of 607,227 full-time and 117,800 part-time candidates sat for the exams.