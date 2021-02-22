The Herald #FORYOU

To our Herald Readers,

After a difficult year, treading through unfamiliar territory and having to learn to operate under a new normal, we at The Herald are honoured that the one thing that has remained constant is our close connection to YOU, our local community.

We are still here and continue to stand on firm ground because of YOU. We are still able to live up to our ethos as storytellers: connecting people of all cultures and enriching lives with meaningful content that informs, educates and uplifts.

Our mantra has always been, and will remain, that YOU, our readers, are always at the heart of what we do. It is about your life story, your culture, your community.

It is for this reason that we’ve launched the #FORYOU campaign, which echoes just that – that we are here FOR YOU.

Our aim is to strengthen the relationships that we’ve fostered over the years. To remind you that we are here to share your voice. To reflect your life stories and together be vocal about what our community stands for.

As a trusted and valued brand that is deeply rooted in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape, we are proud to represent and belong to YOU.

Whatever you live for, we live to tell that story. FOR YOU.

From The Herald Team