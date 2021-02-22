Housebreaking suspect no match for Walmer homeowner
A would-be thief was no match for a quick-thinking Walmer resident who performed a citizen’s arrest during the early hours of Monday morning.
The man bravely chased after two men who allegedly broke into his garage, leading to the speedy arrest of one man, and the recovery of tools worth an estimated R10,000...
