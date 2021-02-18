Father gunned down while driving e-hailing taxi

A father of two, operating as an e-hailing taxi driver, was gunned down in New Brighton on Wednesday night, shortly after dropping off his passenger.

Now New Brighton detectives are on the hunt for at least one suspect in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of Garrison Snayers, 30.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers responded to the scene in Madala Street at about 5.42pm after receiving information about a shooting in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene the police found a blue Suzuki Celerio standing in the street.

“Snayers was found seated in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The motive for the murder, as well as the suspect, is unknown at this stage,” Janse van Rensburg said.

HeraldLIVE