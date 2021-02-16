Educator assistants in PE protest over non-payment since December
Dozens of educator assistants protested outside the education department in Port Elizabeth on Monday, claiming they are yet to see a cent due to them since the commencement of their contracts in December.
The department conceded that the project aimed at employing 300,000 youths as general and educator assistants across the county to help mitigate the financial pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, had “hit a snag”, causing a delay in payments...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.