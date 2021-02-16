Educator assistants in PE protest over non-payment since December

Dozens of educator assistants protested outside the education department in Port Elizabeth on Monday, claiming they are yet to see a cent due to them since the commencement of their contracts in December.



The department conceded that the project aimed at employing 300,000 youths as general and educator assistants across the county to help mitigate the financial pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, had “hit a snag”, causing a delay in payments...

