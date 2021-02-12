Education officials get dismal report card from MPLs

Despite saying they were ready for the delayed opening of schools, the Eastern Cape education department was sent packing by MPLs on Thursday after it presented a “half-cooked” state of readiness report.



MPLs were also not impressed with the education department when it presented its plans for the opening of schools on Monday, blasting them for being “unprepared”...

