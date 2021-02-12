Education officials get dismal report card from MPLs
Despite saying they were ready for the delayed opening of schools, the Eastern Cape education department was sent packing by MPLs on Thursday after it presented a “half-cooked” state of readiness report.
MPLs were also not impressed with the education department when it presented its plans for the opening of schools on Monday, blasting them for being “unprepared”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.