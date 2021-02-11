End of era as Boardwalk lake to be drained for retail development

From next week, the iconic lake at the Boardwalk will be drained, paving the way for the planned R500m redevelopment to get off the ground.



The long-anticipated development of the Boardwalk will commence in April, and aims to turn the popular leisure venue into a beachside retail hub...

