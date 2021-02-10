Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay speaker heats up as parties raise their hands

They petitioned for a special council meeting — even threatening to turn to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality acting city manager Mandla George if council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya ignored them — and yet the coalition government did not show up to its meeting on Tuesday.



The DA, AIC, United Front, COPE, ACDP and UDM signed a petition calling for a special council meeting where a speaker and chief would be elected — and cement the coalition government control of the Bay...

