Archie Nkonyeni’s death leaves deep void-Oscar Mabuyane

A giant has fallen — and entrepreneur Dr Archie Nkonyeni’s death has left a significant void.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane described Nkonyeni, a Walter Sisulu University honoury graduate, as one of the best entrepreneurs from the province.

He said his influence, affect of entrepreneurial prowess and leadership had spread to the rest of the country too.

Mabuyane was informed of Nkonyeni’s death on Saturday morning, the cause of which was not known.

Nkonyeni was the former president of the National Africa Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc).

“He belongs to the rare breed of entrepreneurs who started their businesses from little resources, worked tirelessly to expand their business operations by servicing the people of our country in their rural, township and urban communities with distinction,” Mabuyane said.

The premier’s sentiments were shared by Nafcoc chair Mpilo Ndlaleni, who said Nkonyeni’s death had left a deep void.

“We have been robbed of a good person. We have lost a giant,” Ndlaleni said.

He said that Nkonyeni, who was born in the Transkei, had been particularly passionate about black business.

“Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Mabuyane, meanwhile, said a request had been made to President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Nkonyeni’s funeral a state funeral.

“This rare breed of business men and women worked both hard and smart to create and sustain their wealth, not just for themselves, but for their future generations as well.

“In the process they created decent jobs for many people in our communities.

“We are grateful to people like Mr Nkonyeni and his contemporaries for using their businesses to create jobs that gave sustainable livelihood to the people of our province, helping families put their children through school, and employing people to put food on their tables.

“The manner in which this rare breed of entrepreneurs transcended the economic rift created by the apartheid regime to master trading during apartheid, continuing to run successful businesses when our country obtained freedom and democracy exhibits their resilience, wisdom and enterprising entrepreneurial spirit,” Mabuyane said.

In 2013, Nkonyeni launched his book, Black Property Pioneer, a biographical depiction of his cut-throat life in business.