Police urge e-hailing taxis to be alert for trouble

The police are warning e-hailing taxis to take extra care when picking up passengers.

This comes after Kwazakhele’s visible policing unit arrested two suspects on Thursday for allegedly hijacking a taxi.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the complainant had been driving his Suzuki Celerio down Mahambehlala Street, Kwazakhele, at about 3.45pm and when he stopped, one of the suspects allegedly approached his vehicle and fiddled with the keys in the ignition.

“The complainant grabbed the keys and a scuffle ensued,” she said.

“A second suspect approached from the passenger side and allegedly used a taser on the complainant, and forced him out of his vehicle.

“The complainant ran away and the suspects drove off with his vehicle.”

The driver reported a case of hijacking at the New Brighton police station.

At about 4.25pm, police officers stopped behind a vehicle matching the stolen car’s description.

Janse van Rensburg said upon seeing the police the two suspects had got out of the car and tried to run away, but the officers had managed to chase them down and arrest them.

The suspects, aged 19 and 20, are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court soon.

Janse van Rensburg said taxi drivers should be vigilant while waiting for clients and always take note of their surroundings.

“Drivers should keep their doors and windows locked and, where possible, try to keep the engine running so that if a driver suspects any danger may befall him, he can drive off immediately,” she said.

