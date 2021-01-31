Body of newborn found in Valley Road

The body of a newborn baby was found in a black plastic bag in Valley Road, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday.

The grim discovery was made at about 1pm by two members of the public.

While details remain vague, it is understood that the two people who made the discovery were looking for an object to scoop water out of the Baakens River near the Tramways Building.

An independent security officer at the scene who spoke to The Herald, but did not give his name, said the two who made the discovery left the scene shortly after police were notified.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the body of a newborn baby had been discovered in a black bag in Valley Road.

No further details were immediately available.

HeraldLIVE