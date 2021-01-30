SA Jewish Report told to apologise for anti-Semitism slur aimed at Palestine activists

A Jewish newspaper has been ordered to apologise after labelling a pro-Palestine activist organisation “anti-Semitic”.

The press ombud's ruling follows a front-page article in the South African Jewish Report about a cartoon posted on the Facebook page of the SA Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Coalition.

Last October's cartoon was aimed at dairy products maker Clover, where 2,000 workers were on strike in pursuit of a 16% wage increase.

Clover is indirectly owned by an Israeli firm, Milco, and its purchase in 2019 was criticised by unions and Palestine solidarity groups.

They said a company “involved in land theft, human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law and [supporting] apartheid practices should not be allowed to operate freely and legitimately in SA”.