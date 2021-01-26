WATCH | Cops chase down truck hijacker in dramatic pursuit

A dramatic Fast & Furious-type scene unfolded in the town of Porterville, in the Western Cape, at the weekend after a man stole a truck and sped through the streets.

Several videos of the high-speed chase showed the runaway truck bursting through the streets and later even managing to evade a police roadblock.

According to police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk, the 27-year-old alleged truck-jacker stole the 29-ton Scania truck in front of a bank in Porterville.

Van Wyk said the truck was idling with the key in the ignition.

“The truck driver (complainant) informed a traffic officer who was in the vicinity of the incident. The complainant and traffic officer started to chase the truck with the assistance of police and law enforcement,” he said.