Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika and ibhiya: Beer ad featuring anthem gets thumbs-up

Can the national anthem be used to sell beer? The answer, according to the ad watchdog, is yes.

The Advertising Regulatory Board's decision followed a complaint about a Castle Lager TV ad featuring a trainee waiter delivering beer to a customer.

As he walks across the bar, patrons stand and sing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, and the waiter eventually realises it is because the Springboks are singing the anthem on TV screens above him.

This upset viewer Thandi Norman, who complained to the watchdog that it is “disrespectful, reckless and offensive” to associate the anthem with liquor.

“Such an action should not be permitted in SA because recent statistics show that alcohol abuse is rife and that it leads, in many instances, to gender-based violence,” said Norman.