Sea Vista residents left homeless as blaze rips through 35 shacks

‘We could not keep up with the fire’

The smell of burnt debris clung to the air as dozens of desperate people rummaged through the wet ash and blackened remains of their homes in Sea Vista, St Francis Bay, on Monday.



About 35 shacks were razed when a fire cut through a section of the township on Sunday night, leaving 54 people, including seven children, homeless and destitute...

