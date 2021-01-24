Zambia allocated 8.7 million Covid-19 vaccines from AU

Zambia has been allocated 8.7 million doses of the 270 million Covid-19 vaccines secured this month by the AU, and this may rise to 25 million doses by December 2021, the Zambian mission at the AU said on Sunday.

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as AU chair, has said the vaccines secured by the AU will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson.

They will be allocated according to countries' population size.

“If member states have to buy individually, they have to wait until July 2022, but through this mechanism, we can access the vaccines by April 2021,” Zambia's ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the AU, Emmanuel Mwamba, said in a statement.