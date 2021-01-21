News

Child among eight dead in Lady Grey crash

By Soyiso Maliti - 21 January 2021

Eight passengers, including a child, have died in a head-on collision in Lady Grey.

Two vehicles, a Kia sedan and a Mazda sedan, collided on the R58 towards Aliwal North...

