Private schools toe line on opening
Focus will be on online learning with physical classes resuming on February 15
Several Eastern Cape private schools have heeded the government’s call to hold off on reopening until February 15 when public schooling commences.
The schools, including Curro, which had initially said it would forge ahead with contact classes, have thrown their weight behind the government saying they will do what is necessary to alleviate pressure on the country’s health system...
