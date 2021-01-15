‘New’ WhatsApp policy has been in operation for years
It is a known fact that some people click on “agree” without actually reading the terms and conditions of usage on apps.
Could this explain the public uproar about WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy introduced last week?..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.