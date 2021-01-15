Gauteng matric exam marker dies from Covid-19

A Johannesburg matric exam marker, who was based at the Jeppe High School for Boys marking centre, has died, apparently from Covid-19 related complications.

Acting Gauteng education department MEC Jacob Mamabolo said on Thursday that the marker was a 59-year-old woman and had been marking the isiXhosa papers.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of one of our markers. Initial reports indicate that the marker was on Tuesday January 12 found unconscious by our centre manager from Jeppe Boys marking venue at her accommodation,” said Mamabolo.

“This after noticing that the marker had not reported for duty as expected. The marker, who tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to hospital but unfortunately died on Thursday,” Mamabolo said.