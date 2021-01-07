Man in court after murder of ex-girlfriend’s father and boyfriend

A Motherwell man appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s father and her new boyfriend.

Thobela Bari, 27, was arrested on Monday after handing himself over to the police.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Bari allegedly went to to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Ncwazi Street, Motherwell NU7, early on Sunday morning.

Her current boyfriend, Akhona Koliti, 27, and her father, Sipho Maseti, 67, were at the house.

Both men were shot in the upper body and died on the scene.

The suspect fled in a white Volkswagen Polo.

Bari remains in custody and his case was postponed until January 13 for a formal bail application.

