Eastern Cape Education department superintendent general Themba Kojana dies
Eastern Cape education department superintendent general Themba Kojana has died. Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed Kojana’s death on Thursday morning.
Mtima said a statement would be released by the department later. Kojana previously led as Deputy Director-General: Teacher and Professional Development in the Department of Basic Education, responsible for the promotion of quality teaching and institutional performance through the effective supply, development and utilisation of human resources...
