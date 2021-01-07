News

Eastern Cape Education department superintendent general Themba Kojana dies

By Gugu Phandle - 07 January 2021

Eastern Cape education department superintendent general Themba Kojana has died. Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed Kojana’s death on Thursday morning.

Mtima said a statement would be released by the department later. Kojana previously led as Deputy Director-General: Teacher and Professional Development in the Department of Basic Education, responsible for the promotion of quality teaching and institutional performance through the effective supply, development and utilisation of human resources...

