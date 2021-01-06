News

Foreign nationals believe grass is greener on South African side

Migrants risk all to cross borders

By Tankiso Makhetha - 06 January 2021
Lesotho nationals crowd the border as they return to SA.
Image: Twitter

The South African economy and better prospects for employment are leading foreign nationals to flock to the country.

Experts yesterday said pictures and videos on social media showing Lesotho nationals crossing the perilous Mohokare River on inflatable mattresses, tubs and cows were proof that people were desperate.

Last week authorities reported that seven people had drowned in the river while trying to illegally cross to SA from Lesotho.

For the full story visit SowetanLIVE.

