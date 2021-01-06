Foreign nationals believe grass is greener on South African side
Migrants risk all to cross borders
The South African economy and better prospects for employment are leading foreign nationals to flock to the country.
Experts yesterday said pictures and videos on social media showing Lesotho nationals crossing the perilous Mohokare River on inflatable mattresses, tubs and cows were proof that people were desperate.
Last week authorities reported that seven people had drowned in the river while trying to illegally cross to SA from Lesotho.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.