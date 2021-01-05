Vandalism rocks Victoria Park Tennis Club
Muggings and attacks at adjacent cemetery add to safety fears
Repeated vandalism at the Victoria Park Tennis Club — and a spate of attacks and muggings on visitors at the adjacent South End Cemetery — have raised serious concerns about safety in the area.
The president of the 80-year-old tennis club, Claire Coleman, said the first instance of vandalism took place in August...
