Right to education violated as matric pupil denied access to exam, Constitutional Court finds

The Constitutional Court on Monday said conduct which saw a matric candidate denied access to an examination room because of failure to attend extra lessons was unacceptable.

The court declared the conduct of the acting principal of a school in Limpopo, which resulted in the matric candidate's inability to sit for the business studies paper 2 examination on November 25, was a violation of the pupil's right to education.

The court passed judgment on an application by Johannes Moko, 23, a pupil at Malusi Secondary School in Marobjane village.

Moko was supposed to write the business studies paper 2 exam on that day, but acting school principal Tlou Mokgonyana sent him home to fetch his parents or guardian because he had missed extra lessons.

Moko went home but could not find his guardian and returned to school when the examination was already in progress.