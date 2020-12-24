How to avoid the Covid Grinch and have some safe fun

PREMIUM

Despite the Covid-19 Grinch trying to steal what is normally a joyous and relaxed time spent with family and friends — there is still some fabulous and safe fun to be had this festive season.



Tourism practitioner Ayanda Sondara said there were a host of activities available, from Coffee Bay to Tsitsikamma, which could be enjoyed while maintaining social distancing...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.