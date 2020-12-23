Spread of rampant Covid-19 variant amplified in Nelson Mandela Bay
Almost half of the samples collected around SA show the new Covid-19 variant was found in people in Nelson Mandela Bay.
While the exact origin of the new variant, known as 501.v2, may never be known, the virus amplified in Nelson Mandela Bay — spreading to Cape Town and Durban...
