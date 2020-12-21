Prof warns tougher lockdown may be only option if social distancing ignored

There may be little choice but to tighten lockdown regulations unless people adhere to social distancing and health protocols as Covid-19 cases spread exponentially in parts of SA.

That was the stark message from Prof Ian Sanne - a member of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 but speaking in his private capacity - in a radio interview on Monday.

“What we do know is that the case rates are going on an exponential curve, going up very quickly and that we are out of private sector beds and we are soon going to be out of public sector beds [in some areas] and therefore are appealing to the public to really start adhering to the social distancing messages,” he told Cape Talk.

“I think that ... in my personal capacity, I think that South Africa will have no choice but to lock down further if people don’t start socially distancing.”

Sanne was speaking about a variant of the virus, initially detected in the Eastern Cape, which has spread to other provinces. Samples were also being detected in Gauteng.