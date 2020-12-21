News

Clean water flows from broken pipes at Langa memorial site for six weeks

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 21 December 2020

Thousands of litres of clean drinking water gushed through Uitenhage’s KwaLanga Memorial site in the last six weeks, pooling at the rubbish-strewn parking lot.

The site, which commemorates the 1985 Langa massacre in which 20 people were shot dead by the police, has been hit by vandals who have ripped out taps and pipes from what is meant to be a historical and tourism landmark for the city...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X