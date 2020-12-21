Clean water flows from broken pipes at Langa memorial site for six weeks

Thousands of litres of clean drinking water gushed through Uitenhage’s KwaLanga Memorial site in the last six weeks, pooling at the rubbish-strewn parking lot.



The site, which commemorates the 1985 Langa massacre in which 20 people were shot dead by the police, has been hit by vandals who have ripped out taps and pipes from what is meant to be a historical and tourism landmark for the city...

