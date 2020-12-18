'This is Herman Mashaba they drew here': Fikile Mbalula not happy with his portrait

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has joked about his latest portrait for the Mail & Guardian's cabinet report card, saying it looks like it was done by popular artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje.

The publication on Friday released its report cards for the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. The report cards look at each minster's performance in their department this year and give a grade between A (excellent job) to F (fired).

According to the report, Mbalula got a C, which means he did OK.

“It’s his work ethic that has seen Mbalula earn an 'OK' score,” said the report.

Mbalula wasn't bothered as much about the score as he was about how he looked. Vanity much? LOL!

Taking to Twitter, he said the drawing looked nothing like him and more like ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. He also took a subtle jab at the publication, saying that's where Rasta got his drawing tender.