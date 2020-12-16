News

Ebubeleni and Buyel’ekhaya showpieces promise to light up small screen

Top festivals set for TV debut

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 16 December 2020

For the first time since their inception, two of the Eastern Cape’s leading festivals will be screened on national television as the province grapples with the second wave of Covid-19.

Port Elizabeth’s Ebubeleni and East London’s Buyel’ekhaya festivals usually attract thousands of visitors to the Eastern Cape every December...

