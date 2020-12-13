News

Close Eastern Cape beaches - premier Oscar Mabuyane

By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 December 2020

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wants all the beaches in the province closed.

He wrote this in a letter, dated December 11, to co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma...

