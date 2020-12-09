‘Tis the season to get better, thanks to her elves

Kind donors make possible special pain treatment in the US for PE teen

PREMIUM





For the first time in two years, Heather Botha asked her mom to put up the Christmas tree, because she finally had something to celebrate — she was going to receive the treatment she so badly needs to put an end to her debilitating pain...

