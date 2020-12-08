News

Bay designer Zola Booi takes style to next level on TV

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 08 December 2020

A Port Elizabeth fashion designer has been appointed to head the wardrobe departments at both Mpumakapa TV and Cape Town TV.

Zola Booi, 27, the founder of the Krom and Knot fashion brand, facilitates the provision of wardrobe services, including fashion garments, hairstyling, make-up, shoes and accessories, to the presenters of the stations’ in-house shows...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...

Most Read

X