Bay designer Zola Booi takes style to next level on TV

A Port Elizabeth fashion designer has been appointed to head the wardrobe departments at both Mpumakapa TV and Cape Town TV.



Zola Booi, 27, the founder of the Krom and Knot fashion brand, facilitates the provision of wardrobe services, including fashion garments, hairstyling, make-up, shoes and accessories, to the presenters of the stations’ in-house shows...

