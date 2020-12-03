Man arrested after cache of illegal firearms seized at Kouga farm
A cache of firearms was confiscated, and a man was arrested after a tip-off led the Joubertina police to a farm in Kouga on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said that after receiving the tip-off, officers had searched the farm and found two rifles, two shotguns, a rifle-shotgun combination firearm and a pistol...
