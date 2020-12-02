Fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Rooi Els in False Bay

A fisherman has died and another is missing after their vessel capsized off Rooi Els in the Western Cape.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries sent its condolences to the family of Donovan Williams on Wednesday.

It said his body was found by a search party of members from the National Sea Rescue Institute, Western Cape emergency medical services and the police.

"The department would like to extend a message of hope to the family of the missing fisherman, Godley Adams," it said.

The men were part of a crew of five aboard a small-scale fishing vessel, Nadia, which capsized on November 26 at Rooi Els, near Gordon's Bay. The other three men survived.

TimesLIVE