Seven police members dismissed for alleged involvement in crimes

Seven police members, including two senior managers, two colonels, a lieutenant-colonel and two civilian employees, have been dismissed following their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

“The seven members were among 16 suspects arrested on June 4 2020 during an operation. They were arrested by an anti-corruption task team set up in 2017 by national commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole,” said police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

“Among those arrested were a former lieutenant-general , three brigadiers, colonels, civilian employees and six private citizens on charges which included fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said although the accused were subjected to criminal prosecution, the seven officials had been tried departmentally, found guilty and dismissed.

Sitole said police would root out corruption "irrespective of the rank or position a member holds within the service".

"I continue to urge members to desist from any form of criminality or corruption as such actions will do nothing more than bring an abrupt end to one's freedom and career,", said Sitole.

