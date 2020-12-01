Boy 'intentionally burnt' by aunt
Burn victim hopes to be a soldier and save the world
A 12-year-old burn victim has a dream of becoming a soldier and saving the world.
Now the orphanage Sfiso Sithole lives in, in Tembisa on the East Rand, is trying to help him realise his dream of becoming a soldier by raising funds through social media for his surgical procedures that costs over R1m. ..
