Lesufi worried about 53,000 pupils who have not returned to school

As the Gauteng education department prepares for the 2021 academic year, it has noted that 53,000 pupils have not returned since the reopening of schools after being closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this on Sunday as he announced that the department has placed 181,119 prospective grade 1 and grade 8 pupils in its schools for the 2021 academic year.

Lesufi said officials will determine why the pupils did not return to school.

He put the blame squarely on those people who said the 2020 academic year must be scrapped.

“We believe the 53,000 (pupils) listened to those people. These are the people that must be held responsible for the 53,000 learners that did not come back.

“Let us go and trace them, track them and speak to them and persuade them to come back at the beginning of 2021. There is no 'pass one, pass all'. They have to repeat the grade,” Lesufi said.