Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases continue to rise
Almost 1, 500 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Eastern Cape over a 24 hours period.
According to a report released by premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha 1,479 cases were reported in just 24 hours...
