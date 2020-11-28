News

Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases continue to rise

By Nomazima Nkosi - 28 November 2020

Almost 1, 500 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Eastern Cape over a 24 hours period.

According to a report released by premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha 1,479 cases were reported in just 24 hours...

