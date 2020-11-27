Dumi Masilela accused turn against accomplice

Four of the five men accused of murdering Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela have turned against one co-accused, fingering him as the triggerman who fired the shot that killed the TV star.

The confession statements of the accused were read into the record in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday during trial.

Sfundo Harrison Nkosi, 30, of Ivory Park, Bongani John Masombuka, 34, of Tembisa, Khumbuzo Solomon Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, all of Ivory Park, appeared in court again on Thursday. Their matter was rolled over to Friday.

A sixth suspect, Shadrack “Jovis” Mataule, was killed during a shootout with police officers during a separate crime incident.

Nkosi, Masombuka, Makhubedu and Malema accused Mukhuba of pulling the trigger and killing Masilela on August 2 2017.

In his statement, Malema said on the night of Masilela’s shooting, the group had been on a hijacking spree and were travelling in a Toyota Quantum hijacked in Mpumalanga and a Jeep stolen that night.

Malema identified Masombuka as the ring leader who conceived the idea of committing the hijackings that night.