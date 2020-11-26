News

Putting Bay music on the map

Northern areas producers sign with Gallo Records to provide bigger exposure for PE artists

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 26 November 2020

Two northern areas residents are determined to ensure Port Elizabeth’s music talent is heard across SA.

And now that they have signed with Gallo Records, that dream is a step closer to becoming a reality...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X