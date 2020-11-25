Why walking rings can be dangerous: 47 babies injured in accidents

The use of walking rings as a mobility aid to help babies learn to walk have led to serious infant injuries in SA.

Statistics compiled by Netcare emergency departments across the country have revealed that 47 babies, at an average of eight months, have been treated for walking ring injuries by the health-care group since 2012.

“While they may seem a harmless aid, accidents with walking rings have caused serious injuries in babies over the years,” said Netcare's national quality and systems manager for trauma and emergency, Rene Grobler.

Of the 47 injured infants who received treatment, “ 4% had been critically injured, and 72% had serious to moderate injuries, with the remaining 24% of babies sustaining minor to moderate injuries. This illustrates the walking ring is by no means harmless”, she said on Wednesday.

Most injuries recorded were to the head and face, potentially serious at such a young age.